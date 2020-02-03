CHARLESTON — Job seekers were warned Sunday to exercise caution while looking new employment opportunities, especially offers for work-at-home positions.
January and February can be the busiest time for job seekers, according to the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office. Many seek to capitalize on new hiring budgets, while other consumers may look for a temporary job to pay off the holiday season’s gift and travel expenses.
“The job hunt can be exciting, but don’t take just any offer,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Don’t fall prey to those looking to rip you off. Research the employer, verify the intended recipient of personally identifiable information and never give money up front in hopes of landing a dream job.”
Job seekers should be particularly cautious about work-at-home positions, the Attorney General’s Office warned consumers. Such opportunities may promise flexibility and extra income, but result in nothing more than lost time and money.
Additional tips include:
• Use extra caution when looking at job ads with generic titles, such as administrative assistant or customer service representative.
• Check the business’ legitimate website or call its verified phone number to make sure the opening is authentic.
• Use caution when advertisements urge candidates to apply immediately and use phrases such as “Teleworking OK,” “Immediate Start” and “No Experience Needed.”
• Do internet searches for the position. If the same job posting appears in several cities, it may be a scam.
• Be very cautious of any job that asks for personal information or money. Scammers often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up a direct deposit or training costs.
Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a fraudulent job posting or wish to report a suspicious listing can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
