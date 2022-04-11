ATHENS — A public park that opened about 20 years ago is being refreshed with a new walking path, new playground equipment and other amenities for serving the community.
The Town of Athens recently received a $66,162 West Virginia Department of Highways grant for the construction of a new walking trail around Athens Town Park, according to Town Clerk Debra Shorter.
“The town is very excited about this upgrade to our Town Park since nothing has been done since it’s dedication on April 20, 2000,” Shorter said. “We are also raising funds for the upgrade of the park itself. We would like to show appreciation to the Governor’s office with the help of Senator Mark Maynard (R-6th District) and Delegate Doug Smith (R-Mercer) for helping us receive monies from the Local Economic Development Assistance Grants (LEDA).”
Maynard helped the project receive $7,000 and Smith helped contribute another $9,000.
Sharon Jones, one of the volunteers forming the park committee, said plans for upgrading the park started last year.
“We have a whole proposal that was presented to the town council in December (2021), and so they did approve it and have given their support for the upgrades at the park,” Jones said. “And they actually made a resolution in support of the renovations at the park.”
Located off Vermillion Street about a block from Concord University, the park’s walking track, which goes around its perimeter, is being repaved, Jones said. Other upgrades have been planned.
“We have decided to do electrical upgrades,” she stated. “The current electrical system doesn’t meet the needs with how the park has grown.”
Musicians come to the park along with food trucks, but the current electrical system isn’t good enough for the musicians’ equipment, and food trucks have to use generators, she said.
The park’s playground is being improved, too.
“We are upgrading the playground equipment that is currently there and we will be adding additional equipment,” Jones said. “And there is going to be a swing for special needs children, an inclusive swing, for physical or mental challenges. and we do have other playground equipment that we will be replacing.”
Equipment for older visitors is part of the renovations, too.
“We’re also trying to have senior fitness equipment,” Jones said. “That’s our proposal. That’s all based on if we get the money for everything, for all renovations to the park will be based on any monies we receive.”
Benches, picnic tables and other wooden fixtures will be water sealed. A community work day for doing this task has been scheduled for April 23. Work will get underway at 9 a.m., Jones said. Cleaning up the park will be done, too.
Repairing the park’s chainlink fence, installing a new water fountain that can fill water bottles and upgrading the park’s landscaping and lighting are part of the renovation plans, Jones added.
“Basically, we’re trying to give it all an upgrade,” she said. “A lot of people use the park. Basically we want to park to be a great place for people to go.”
Jones has been working on the project and fundraising along with committee members Tom Bone III, Kathy Ball and Sharon Ofsa.
People who wish to help can send contributions to the Town of Athens, Jones said. Checks can be made out to the Town of Athens with Park written in the memo line. Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 458, Athens, WV, 24712. People with questions can call the town at 304-384-3525.
