ATHENS — When Postmaster DeWayne Taylor received the email about going to Los Angeles to be in a U.S.Postal Service commercial, he thought it was a joke.
He soon learned it wasn’t a joke. Now he’s one of the USPS workers appearing in a commercial that premiered Monday across the nation.
“We filmed in January, late January, of this year,” Taylor said Tuesday at the Athens Post Office. “And it was just released yesterday.”
Taylor’s journey to California started when the USPS decided to film new commercials promoting its Delivering for America program. It’s a $40 billion, 10-year project the USPS is undergoing for better customer service, he said.
The process began when the USPS started seeking employees for the commercials. Historically, the postal service gets mail carriers to be in its commercials, but this is the first year the USPS has used other employees, too, Taylor said.
“They sent out a link via email and there was a list five or six questions you had to answer on video and you submitted that video to them and they just went through and randomly chose people to come be in their commercial,” Taylor recalled.
Taylor submitted his video answers and soon learned that he had been chosen.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he recalled. “I thought it was a fake at first, but then my boss got back to me and said, ‘No sir, it’s legit so you’re going to LA.’”
It was a Thursday in late January when Taylor learned that he was going to be in a commercial. He was asked to be in Los Angeles by the following Monday, so he quickly made his travel plans and soon found himself at a postal center in Santa Clarita.
Taylor shares his scene in the 15-second commercial with another employee. She walks by and says, “We’re delivering. We’re revamping our networks.” The scene then cuts to Taylor who tells the viewers “For total confidence and complete control.”
Filming this video took much longer than 15 seconds. Taylor was fitted for his wardrobe during his first day in California. He was taken on the second day to the Santa Clarita postal facility for the filming.
“I was there for probably two or three hours just rerunning the same scene over and over and over,” Taylor said. “They would change your line periodically. That way they had three or four different versions of the commercial they could put together. You had to say your line three or four different ways, and you had to keep repeating it over and over.”
Now the commercial is being aired and it’s available on the USPS YouTube channel.
“Oh, it’s amazing. I still can’t believe it,” Taylor said. “If it were something just local, I could probably wrap my head around it, but we’re talking about something that’s nationwide. For me, that’s amazing.”
A native of Princeton, Taylor has been working for the U.S. Postal Service for over 22 years. He came to the Athens Post Office in 2015 and became postmaster in 2019.
“It was a good fit for me,” he said. “I like organization. I like things to be in order and this just came to me. I’ve always had a pretty good memory and there’s a lot of memorization in this job and I took to it pretty well.”
Taylor lives in Princeton with his wife, Marie, and his daughters Courtney and Marie live in Mercer County.
