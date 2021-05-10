ATHENS — Athens and Oakvale are two other municipallties in Mercer County awaiting stimulus funding and the guidelines on how it can be spent.
Bluefield will receive $4.1 million; Princeton, $2.3 million; Matoaka, $80,000’ Bramwell, $140,000; Athens, $370,000; and Oakvale, $50,000.
Preliminary guidelines center around infrastructure projects like water, sewer and broadband, but details about other projects that may be included as permissible have not yet been released by the U.S. Treasury Department.
The money is part of the $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan passed by Congress in March.
Athens Mayor Tim Pike said a water system upgrade is the focus at this time.
“We knew ahead of time there would be something coming,” he said of the jobs plan. “So we started putting things together. The biggest thing is our water system. We own it, as well as our sewer system.”
Pike said the town has 2,500 to 3,000 water customers serving about 4,000 residents and the system strecthes all the way to Melrose Place and Eads Mill Road, including PikeView high and elementary schools.
“We have quite a few customers,” he said.
But before any concrete plans can be made, the town must receive those guidelines as well as an engineering report on the water and sewer system the town had previously commissioned.
Pike said capacity is one issue the engineers will study and how much the water system can be expanded.
“We are trying to get a good feel for that,” he said, and the engineering report will help guide what the town does with the money, $185,000 this year and $185,000 next year.
Some older lines that date back to the 1930s or 1940s will have to be replaced, he said. “We are trying to get rid of those old lines.”
Pike said the town is trying to be proactive, keeping the system up to date and working properly.
Some expansion into areas not currently being serviced is possible too, he said, if it’s feasible.
The engineering report will give the town a better idea of what can and should be done.
Other money may also be available to help with water projects and Pike would like to see some matching federal funding.
Town hall and its office also need upgrading, he said, but the guidelines may not include projects like that.
“Once we get the guidelines, we will know more about whey the money can be spent on,” he said, adding that sidewalks and street upgrades could be looked at as well.
Oakvale Mayor Debbie Rachel said town council has not yet discussed possible projects, but she wants to be able to spend some on sidewalks and streets.
“We have West Virginia America Water serving the town,” she said, but work needs to be done on sidewalks and streets.
That’s why the guidelines are holding up any specific plans.
“We do need sidewalks fixed,” she said, and some streets are in bad shape.
Rachel said Cumberland Road in town, which is parallel to the railroad tracks that run through the town as well as the tracks above the town, is rough because of landslides that come down the steep grade between the road and the upper railroad tracks.
Rachel said the state Department of Highways as well as Norfolk Southern have done some work, but much more needs to be done.
“We have a lot of issues on that,” she said, and Cumberland is the only way in and out for the two dozen or so families that live on it.
The money for municipalities as well as the federal guidelines should be released soon.
