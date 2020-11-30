ATHENS — Becky Payton was in the break room at the community college where she teaches when she unexpectedly heard her name announced as the winner of a statewide award in Virginia.
“I was fixing myself a cheese quesadilla,” she said. “I nearly dropped it on the floor.”
Payton, who grew up in Athens, was named the winner of the 2020 Joan E. D. Kushnir Teacher of the Year Award for Adult Education during the annual conference of the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education (VAACE).
Due to concerns over the coronavirus, the meeting was streamed live online in October, and Payton had been alerted to follow the proceedings on a computer in the break room. A colleague had hinted that someone she knew would be receiving the award, given to one adult education teacher in the Commonwealth each year.
Payton is a teacher and a career coach at the Thomas Jefferson Adult Career Education Center of Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC), located in Charlottesville.
“Right now there are about 150 at our center in various classes,” she said in a phone interview. “I’m available to any student who needs help. … I typically work with, roughly, 50 to 80 students a year.”
Payton, who has worked at the center since 2017, teaches classes that meet three days per week, but that just scratches the surface of her duties. In addition to coaching students individually, she also teaches workshops focused on topics such as career planning, résumé building, and job-interview skills.
A colleague at the Jefferson Center, Valerie Washington, said in a news release that Payton contributes to the field of adult education both as a teacher and as “an instructional coach for teachers.”
“In all her roles, Becky teaches, advises, facilitates and supports,” Washington said. “She is eager to learn and experiment with new teaching strategies and is also full of warmth and wit.”
Payton’s family moved to Athens in the late 1970s. Her mother was a registered nurse and her father was a minister and actor who taught part-time in the speech and theatre department at Concord College (now University).
After graduating from Athens High, Becky Payton earned two degrees from Concord in 1996, one in education and one in biology. She became a substitute teacher in the Mercer County school system.
Her life changed when she was asked one summer to take over an adult education class temporarily.
“I loved it,” she said. “That’s where I got the bug for being a career coach.”
She taught and advised students at the Mercer County Adult Learning Center from 2003 until 2017, when she and her husband Gerald relocated to the Charlottesville area to be closer to their daughter and son. Gerald teaches eighth-grade science in the Fluvanna County school system.
Becky Payton was soon hired as an adult career coach in the Network2Work’s EleVAte Program at the Jefferson Center of PVCC.
Washington said that Payton has been “a valued member” of their workforce.
Payton said that attendees at the center show up “typically because they want to get a better job. They work very hard. Some of them are grocery store clerks (or) food delivery workers. They get paid do little, and yet their jobs are classified as essential … .”
She said the center is devoted to “giving them that confidence that what you contribute is valuable.”
“These are individuals who typically are marginalized in our society,” she said. “They really feel they’ve never been given a chance, and just need someone who believes in them. … Someone who cares.”
“I like to advocate for our students,” she said.
— Tom Bone is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and Princeton Times
