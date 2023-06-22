ATHENS — An Athens man has been arrested and charged with sexually molesting a preadolescent boy, and also filming and photographing the juvenile and sending the images to others.
Jeremy Lee Graves allegedly committed the acts over a two-month period between March and May, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police Trooper E.C. Nunn, lead investigator on the case.
According to the complaint, the investigation began when the alleged victim’s mother contacted Trooper Nunn and reported that her son had disclosed sexual abuse.
The parents also said they discovered Graves had been writing song lyrics with “illicit content” and sharing them with their son.
The juvenile disclosed that he would go to Graves’ residence at night and that “Mr. Graves would have them both get naked while they danced throughout the residence,” Nunn states in the criminal complaint. The boy also said that the accused would photograph and video him with his cellphone, and then send the images to a friend.
The complaint states that the juvenile recounted several different occasions during which Graves would pull the boy’s pants down, massage him, perform intimate sexual conduct and take photographs and videos of him while he was dancing naked.
The juvenile told Trooper Nunn that Graves showed him pornographic videos of girls prior to one sexual encounter.
On the last night the juvenile saw Graves, the suspect told the victim “to lie to his parents about all the stuff they did together, because he might end up in jail,” Nunn wrote in the criminal complaint.
Graves was arrested on June 11 and charged with nine counts of first-degree sexual abuse, nine counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child, five counts of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct and four counts of distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter.
Graves is being held on $200,000 bond in the Southern Regional Jail.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
