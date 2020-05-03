ATHENS — Athens Town Hall has served residents for many years, but its age and deficiencies have led the town’s leaders to look at designing and constructing a new home for the municipality’s offices and police station.
“Yes, we’re working on it,” Mayor Tim Pike said Wednesday. “It’s going to be a process. We’ve got a fund, an asset replacement fund. We’re still probably a couple years out from doing anything; it depends on how things go. We want to be in a good position to be able to do something.”
Pike said he wasn’t sure about the current town hall’s age, but its history goes back decades.
“Part of it used to be a store at one time,” he recalled. “And actually, part of it was the fire department at one time.”
During the 1920s and 30s, a telephone switchboard operator worked on the town hall’s second floor, Pike added.
“The building’s pretty old and it does have its deficiencies. It needs another paint job, but we have to do a couple of things before we do another town hall,” he said.
Plans for a new facility won’t call for any major construction.
“We’re not looking at something fancy,” Pike said. “A brick building that would be a nice little town hall with a meeting area and so on, a business office and a police station. Something more functional and probably more energy efficient with LED lighting, and we probably would put a generator on it for emergencies. We’re fortunate in Athens that we have natural gas throughout the town. It would be beneficial in times of an emergency or power outage.”
The town council did look at a former branch bank building in downtown Athens as a possible town hall. Pike said converting it for municipal use would take a lot of work.
“We did talk about it and we kind of looked at it, but we’re hoping someone could still move into it since it’s a prime piece of property for a business,” Pike said.
The town does have a site next to the post office, he stated. Most local people know it as the former location of Ball’s Store.
“That would be a possibility,” Pike said. “If we don’t use that piece of land, that could be left as a green space. We’re just looking around and exploring our options now. We don’t have anything definite. We’re still looking around for what’s cost effective.”
