ATHENS — Athens Elementary School student’s hard work paid off today with a visit from Gov. Jim Justice to honor their achievements in the West Virginia Schools Balanced Scorecard System.
Gov. Justice joined county and state education leaders to present an award to Athens Elementary School at an assembly on Wednesday morning after Athens Elementary School was reported as one of the top-performing schools in the state.
At the all-student assembly, Gov. Justice was introduced by Mercer County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Deborah Akers.
“It is my honor today to introduce someone who wants the best for W.Va. students,” Akers said. “The governor has taken significant steps to enhance W.Va.’s educational system. Governor Justice is a product of W.Va. public schools and he is proud of that.”
Gov. Justice spent time with student government members before the assembly and asked them what they wanted to be when they grew up. The answers varied from professional athletes, nurses to actresses and more. The governor encouraged them in their aspirations while praising their accomplishments.
“You kids have achieved something that does not happen every day and you have done something with our new balanced scoreboard,” Justice said. “You not only met the standards you exceeded them. Next year, you could do something that is unheard of: you could exceed all of the categories. But you know what you gotta do? You gotta first and foremost, love your teachers and thank them for all they do for you all the time. Then you have to believe that you can do it and then go out and do it.”
Gov. Justice told the students that their accomplishments this year can serve as a “springboard” to further accomplishments.
“You really only have one category that you really need to work on and that is attendance,” Justice said. “Do you know how many schools exceeded expectations in the whole state? One. You could be it next year, think about that and go on back to your business and do that and achieve that.”
Gov. Justice also told the students how proud he is of the work they have done to achieve the test scores. “For every single one of you, I want to tell you that I love you and I am really proud of you, way to go guys,” he said.
Shelley Weiss, Principal of Athens Elementary School said the results and award are based on yearly state testing, based on testing from grades three, four and five.
“I am very proud of my students, extremely proud of my staff,” Weiss said. “At Athens, we work together as a team, it is not just about grades three, four and five, it is starting at the beginning in pre-K level. All of our teachers work together throughout the building to ensure that each grade level is ready to take on the task of the next grade level so that we can build on those things to be successful when we do get to prove it with state testing.”
Weiss said that the assembly was a celebration for the school, community, parents and everyone that is involved in the school or county. She said a lot of hard work and long hours went into the accomplishments of Athens Elementary School.
“It is a lot of hard work that the students and teachers put in, a lot of long hours and we are very honored that Governor Justice would come down and recognize us in this way,” Weiss said. “It just kind of provides us with that extra boost to say, you guys did a great job and keep up the great work and hopefully, this year, this will propel us forward to do even better.”
Akers said she learned that the governor would be visiting Athens yesterday and expressed what a good feeling it is to see schools succeed.
“It is a really good feeling, all of our schools have worked hard, Athens did very well on the different components of the balanced scorecard and we are very proud of them and what they have done and the progress they have made, as well as very proud of all of our schools,” Akers said. “We have shown a lot of improvement.”
According to Akers, one of the components of the West Virginia Schools Balanced Scorecard System that all W.Va. Schools are struggling with is attendance, including Mercer County.
“Anything that we can do to impress upon everyone how important it is for kids to be at school, then we want to take the opportunity to do that,” Akers said. “Every school has a strategic plan that they identify the areas in which they need to improve and they have specific strategies identified on what they are going to do this year.”
After taking photos with each class of students at Athens Elementary School, Gov. Justice spoke to county and state education leaders and the press about the challenges facing W.Va. schools including how much the children of today’s schools are facing. In the same grain, he spoke in favor of an upcoming excess levy vote in Mercer County.
“There is great stuff going on right here in Mercer County,” Gov. Justice said. “I know you guys have a levy that is coming up in the next few days and please pass it because it just gives us more and more ability to do good things for our kids.”
Gov. Justice also spoke about how much he enjoys visiting with the students of W.Va.
“Kids know if you like them and these kids love me because they know I love them,” Justice said. “You can see right in their eyes that you can see the goodness and the excitement from the teachers and administrators. We have a long way to go but in all honesty, you have to give credit where credit is due.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.