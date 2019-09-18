ASHLAND, Ky. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville Field Division is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of stolen explosives and, or, the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for the theft.
According to an ATF press release, unknown individual(s) broke into explosive magazines on a construction site near Wheelrim Road in Campton, Ky. and stole various explosives.
The theft occurred sometime between the afternoon hours of Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 and the morning hours of Sept. 16, 2019.
ATF is requesting assistance from the public for information regarding the explosives theft.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or text to 63975 using the code ATFLOU.
Tips can also be submitted by using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All tips will be kept confidential.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
