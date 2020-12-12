CHARLESTON — West Virginia has discontinued the free at-home COVID testing offer.
Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary, said the Vault Health option is no longer available.
“Effective immediately, we will not offer in-home testing kits,” he said Friday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing, explaining that the time lag to get the results is too long and the cost of the test is too high.
The process to take the test includes mailing it out, a face-to-face interview online with the recipient and then mailing it back for analysis.
“It just takes too long,” he said, five days or longer. “We also looked at the cost of this which is on the upper end of all the labs we use.”
The kits may be used in other formats, he said, but not at home. “That is stopped at this point.”
As free drive-through testing around the state continues, eyes are also on the vaccine.
Justice said the COVID-19 vaccine may arrive in the state as early as Monday with distribution to localities following quickly.
“We have been told that within 24 hours of approval, the federal government will be distributing vaccines to all states,” he said.
A Federal Drug Administration (FDA) panel on Thursday recommended an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Pfizer’s vaccine and the FDA approval was given Friday, awaiting CDC final approval on Sunday.
“The rollout of our COVID-19 vaccination program will be challenging,” Justice said. “It will take a lot of work. But without any question, between the National Guard and all the players that are working with them, we’ll get this done.”
Pfizer will send the initial doses, a total of 60,000 spread out over a number of weeks, with Moderna following with a total of 32,600 doses also spread out over weeks. Moderna should obtain EAU approval next week.
“We will get a limited supply of vaccines at first, so our team of experts is still finalizing the plan to make sure that the vaccines are available to all West Virginians, starting with those who are at the highest risk,” Justice said.
Justice said there will be two main phases of vaccine allocation. Phase 1 will include those at the highest risk of serious complications from COVID-19, as well as individuals who are essential frontline workers fighting this pandemic. Phase 2 is for the general population.
Phase 1 is broken down this way:
1-A includes hospital, long-term care facility and staff, and pharmacies
1-B includes community infrastructure and emergency response, public health officials, and first-responders
1-C includes other healthcare workers, like home health providers
1-D includes teachers and education staff in higher education and K-12 and other sectors for critical services for our state, such as utility and transportation workers.
“We are planning to offer vaccines to all individuals identified in Phase 1-A through Phase 1-D within the first six weeks, based on our allocation of vaccines,” Justice said. “As our allocation increases and distribution occurs, we may be able to move through the phases more quickly.”
“In Phase 2, which is the general population, we will place initial emphasis on our most vulnerable in the general population based on guidance from the CDC,” he added.
These numbers of doses received will change as production ramps up and when they do the additional phases and groups will be announced, he said. Other companies, including AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, have also developed a vaccine that will eventually be ready to be evaluated by the FDA.
Justice said he remains optimistic that the vaccine will be available to everyone my mid-March.
“I hope and pray that will happen,” he said. “But we all know things are fluid and may change ... but that is what were are pushing for.”
In the meantime, though, mask wearing and social distancing remain crucial, he said, especially during the current surge.
Justice read off the ages and gender of 37 COVID-related deaths since Wednesday, bringing the total to 938.
Hospitalizations set a new record in the state, he said, jumping to 697 with 193 in ICUs.
Thirty-six of the state’s 55 counties are now in either the red or orange categories, he said, and if the infection rate was used (average number of daily positive tests) 54 of the 55 counties would be in the red.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.