OAKVALE — Randolph Honaker has been on Oakvale Town Council for almost 40 years, and has already announced plans to run for reelection next year.
The fact that he is 90 years old is not a factor in his decision, he said.
“They (fellow town officials) want me to run again, and I will,” he said.
Honaker said he still enjoys trying to do what is best for the small community that sits in the middle of Norfolk Southern tracks and at one time had an active depot with train passenger service and a general store that also served as a post office.
The focus now is on improving sidewalks, renovating the depot for possible use as a museum, tearing down any dilapidated structures, working with the railroad to keep residents as safe as possible and trying to keep the town safe from flooding.
In fact, town council has been instrumental in getting NS to shore up tracks.
“We work together pretty well,” Honaker said of fellow council members, adding that he is not cranky like some perceive older people to be.
“We have disagreements but we talk things over,” he said. “Sometimes I see where they are right and I try to argue with an open mind. We usually end up coming up with an agreement.”
Not only is Honaker well respected for his work on town council, but his colleagues also praise him for his generosity, hard work and character.
“He is the finest, they don’t come any finer,” said Oakvale Mayor Debbie Rachel. “I just love him to death.”
Town Recorder Shenae Bailey said Honaker is unique.
“There is nobody like Randolph,” she said. “If you want to know the truth, you go to Randolph.”
Bailey said he knows more about the history of the town and the area than anyone.
“He remembers everything, as sharp as a tack,” she said. “It is amazing. I have worked with Randolph for the past 21 years, and they don’t come any better.”
Bailey said he also does what is best for the town.
“Even if we want to do something that he does not think is a good idea, he lets us know,” she said. “He’s got good judgment.”
Fellow town council member Ronnie Rumley said Honaker is the “best thing that has ever happened to this town.”
“When he is gone, he can’t be replaced,” he said. “He will do anything for anybody.”
“There have been three men in my life that I have respected and looked up to,” said Marcella Rumley, also a town council member. “It was my day, my stepdad and Randolph Honaker. He is just a part of my heart.“
Honaker, whose wife Mary also served the town and was mayor for more than 20 years, said he received much of his information from his mother about the early days of Oakvale, including the fact the beginning was directly tied to the Virginia Railroad putting down tracks, and the time when it was named Frenchville.
“But, according to mother, they changed it because there was already another Frenchville post office in West Virginia,” he said. adding that the name Oakvale came from the many large oak trees in the area, and during those days a large group of Italians lived there to help install the rail tracks.
Honaker is also well known for his sense of humor and colorful language.
“I tell people if you take four-letter words out of my vocabulary I don’t have much to say,” he said.
But he gives his colleagues the credit for getting things done.
“You know, there is an old saying that the steam that blows the whistle don’t drive the wheels,” he said. “Well, I might be the man that blows the whistle, but they are the ones that drive the wheels, they are the ones that move this thing along.”
Honaker was elected to town council in 1985, and also served on council from 1955 to about 1957, when he was drafted into the Army and had to leave the area.
That in itself helps tell his own personal story about hardship.
Honaker’s family owned property and were farmers, raising sheep and steers, but when he was only 10 years old, in 1943, his father died and his older brother took over.
“But he got married and I had to take it over when I was 13,” he said, adding that he had already learned how to do many of the things required to do the job when he was 10 and by the time he was 13 he had learned it all, thanks to his neighbors, the Shumates and the Browns.
“But I didn’t have much help running the farm,” he said. “It was kind of a hardship.”
Through this time he also continued to go to school, graduating from Oakvale High School in 1950.
Running the farm with 600 acres of pastureland was difficult, he said, especially during the World War II years when prices of calves went up from $35 to $50, eventually depleting the steer population because they could not afford to buy the calves and were left with 100 sheep.
“We had a good farm, but we didn’t have any money,” he said. “People thought we were wealthy. We had plenty to eat. But we were hard up.”
In fact, he said that during the war, his mother went to work to pay taxes and other expenses, making “starvation wages, $1 a day, six days a week.”
Things progressed better after the war, though, and when he turned 18 he avoided being drafted because of a hardship discharge. But he was later drafted anyway, surprisingly, and that is when he had to resign his seat on the council.
He knew it would a be a difficult hardship for his mother, so with people in the community writing letters in support of him being released on a hardship deferment, the Army let him return home just before being shipped to Germany.
However, he said the farm was in such bad shape he eventually became a millwright to make money. But he tried the timber business first.
“I did all right in the timber business, but when roof bolts come around in coal mines rather than timber props,” he said, “that cut 75 percent of the market out.”
As a millwright for 35 years he worked everywhere from New Hampshire to Montana to South America.
But he would never find a place to call home like Oakvale, and he eventually returned for good.
“I am sleeping in the same room my mother did,” he said, adding that at one time his father also had a small store in Oakvale, which he has moved to near the family home and it is still intact.
Honaker’s farm, which he still owns and is located up Pigeon Creek at the foot of East River, has the distinction of being the site of what is considered Mercer County’s oldest house.
It is still standing and is occupied.
Honaker said the house was built in about 1795.
To put that date into perspective, he said it was built prior to the time of the Lewis and Clark expedition, which explored and mapped the western portion of the country.
Although he has been involved in local politics he never had any interest in going any further with it to the county or state level.
“I don’t like politics,” he said. “You almost have to have a good knowledge of law to be a good politician and do things right.”
But the problem is, he said, “99 times out of 100 things that need to be done, if you tired to do what was absolutely right, you would never get elected the next time.”
It is hard to get anything passed if you are a lone wolf in Charleston and want to do the right thing, he said.
“You ask somebody to support you, and they will say, “No, you didn’t support me on the last bill,’” he said, although you voted the way you thought was best.
They also try to “dig up your past,” he said, and he thinks they can go too far with that.
Honaker said the only politician he has actually actively supported was former state Sen. Tony Whitlow of nearby Kellysville.
“I like Tony Whitlow,” he said. “I liked to help him.”
Although Honaker was initially undecided about running again next year, he changed his mind at the insistence of town council, and he feels up to the challenge, although he knows he has slowed down a bit.
He said he “peaked out” when he was about 55 as far as his brain functioning being at maximum capacity to remember and keep up with countless details.
“When I was about 60 I starting missing some things that I would have caught earlier because I could have seen it coming,” he said.
But he knows exactly where to go to refuel and find peace.
“I love timber. I love the woods. It always got my head straight, and still does.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.