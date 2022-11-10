BLUEFIELD — In its second annual “ACT on Health Equity: Community Solutions Challenge,” AstraZeneca US has awarded the Wade Center a $25,000 grant for its Virtual Reality Lab.
The funds will be used to expand the center’s lab with additional 3D printers, workstations, programs and virtual reality headpieces.
The lab was created earlier this year with grants from the Credit Bureau of the Virginias and Princeton Community Hospital. Caleb Scott, a Virginia high school senior, designed and outfitted the lab to help younger students learn letters, numbers and patterns as well as offering programming experience for older students.
AstraZeneca is a global British-Swedish pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It has been involved in developing the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine used primarily in Europe.
The Wade Center was created in 2005 to alleviate hunger, poor learning outcomes and the emotional stresses experienced by families living in poverty. It serves about 50 at-risk elementary school children in after school and summer programs that provide help with homework; skills practice in reading, math and computer skills; weekly art and devotional classes; field trips and USDA-approved snacks and meals. About half are minorities, and many are in foster care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.