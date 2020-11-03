CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has won reelection.
He fended off a Democratic challenger by positioning himself as an ally of President Donald Trump with the experience to create jobs.
Justice beat Democrat Ben Salango, a Kanawha county commissioner. Salango tried to overcome his lack of name recognition with a campaign aimed at painting the billionaire governor as more interested in running his business empire than fixing the state’s roads and economy.
Justice will serve a second and final term under the state’s term limits.
