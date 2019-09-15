Question: I keep receiving calls from people saying they are from Microsoft and that I need to call them back about my computer being hacked and they will walk me through securing my computer. Are these calls a scam or has my computer really been hacked?
Answer: These are scam calls trying to swindle you out money by getting into your computer. Microsoft will not randomly call someone’s house to tell him or her that they have a computer problem. I always tell people not to answer calls with unknown or long distance numbers, or to immediately hang up when you hear that the phone call is a scam. Citizens have been receiving multiple calls recently about car warranties, Microsoft computers, Social Security, credit card scores, and arrest warrants. Unfortunately local law enforcement cannot do anything about these calls that are coming from overseas and are computer generated. Currently these fraudulent calls are being addressed by the Federal government along with major phone carriers, and hopefully a stop can be put to them. Remember, it is important for you not be a victim of these calls. So do not give out any personal information and do not respond to any questions they may ask you. Simply hang up on them and go about your day.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
