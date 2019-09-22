Question: I know there have been clashes between local police and federal agents in some parts of the United States. So if an agency of the Federal Government such as the FBI, DEA, or IRS is working on a criminal investigation here in your jurisdiction do they have to notify the Sheriff or Chief of Police of who they are investigating and why?
Answer: There is no State or Federal law that mandates that a Federal Agency notify State or Local Law Enforcement when they are working on a case in a town or county, however your local agencies in Southwest Virginia and West Virginia mostly have a very good working relationship with Federal Agencies. Although they do not have to notify us, they will often contact us for assistance with cases going on around in our area, and many times we have had to call them for assistance with investigations we are working. There are many positive aspects to working with our Federal Agencies. For instance, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office has several Deputies that have been sworn in by the U.S. Marshals, which has helped us cross state and county lines to search for and arrest fugitives. I think it is good to know that in this part of our great country your local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies can work close together in making our communities safer.
