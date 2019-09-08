Question: Sometimes I see a picture on Facebook or in the newspaper of someone who is wanted by the police and I know that I have seen them previously listed as wanted people. Does this happen because they were never caught from the last time I saw their picture stating they were wanted, or is it usually because of new charges they have received and are running from?
Answer: We do see a lot of the same people that continually go through our justice system, and some of those try to elude law enforcement each time they get out of jail and get new charges. However, most of the time when you see the same person placed back on a list of wanted persons it is usually because we are still looking for them from their previous charges. Most of the time we are fortunate to have good citizens that help out law enforcement by sending in tips and information on locating our wanted criminals, but if for some reason a few months go by and they are still not captured, their photo will be placed back up for people to see and for us to hopefully gain new information about where they may be hiding. I would like to note that when you see a few photos and names of wanted people from an agency, you are only seeing the ‘tip of the iceberg’ as they say. Our agency alone maintains around six hundred warrants on file at any given time. Each week our officers are out arresting people and serving multiple warrants, but at the same time each week new warrants are being issued and sent in to us. When our department, and other law enforcement agencies, place out information on wanted people we are actually just picking out some of the top ones from the many warrants we have that we are having a hard time locating.
