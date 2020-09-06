Question: With everything we are seeing going on around the country are you conducting de-escalation training with your officers?
Answer: Officers throughout this area of Virginia attend training at the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy. This is a long five month training course, and one of the many courses of instruction they attend is Surviving Verbal Conflict, which includes de-escalation strategies. The key to this training is providing the officers a tool to use when dealing with hostile and dangerous situations.
Officers who are in this training spend a large amount of time learning how to present themselves, how to communicate with victim and offender alike while maintaining order, during confrontational incidents. That training includes the first steps of trying to defuse or de-escalate whatever the situation may be that the officer has been confronted with. That situation may be a domestic situation, a neighbor dispute, home invasion, etc.
The first steps include the hope that the actual presence of the officer may calm the situation down, but if not, officers are taught to use verbal commands to continue their efforts to calm everyone down before using any type of force. This type of training used in every academy in every state and is called having a Use of Force Continuum, and that continuum is reinforced in our agency during deputies’ field training and throughout their career.
However, we all know that every call an officer responds to is different and each situation an officer walks into may require different actions and various steps to take to make sure the officer, the victims, and any by-standers are safe. For instance if the officer arrives on a scene and someone runs at him or her with a knife, starting out with a verbal command is going to be deadly to that officer. So in situations that are more dangerous an officer may not be able to go through each step of the continuum, but may have to use deadly force instantly.
Our goal in every situation is to provide service to our citizens and ensure everyone’s safety.
