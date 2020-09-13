Question: What rights do property owners have when someone is allowing their dogs to roam free through your neighborhood and into our yard?
Answer: In counties and towns throughout Virginia and West Virginia, there are laws and ordinances against dogs roaming through other people’s yards and into the open roadways. Some areas require dogs to be fenced, and while others may not require fences, they still require dogs to stay within their own property. Remember that accidents do happen and every dog owner, including myself, may have times when their dog gets away, but most good neighbors will get them back quickly and try to make sure it doesn’t happen again. However, if someone knows their dog is running around loose and doesn’t try to prevent it then you should contact your local law enforcement agency and report it. There is a possibility that the dog may not be properly being cared for, so not only does the dog need to be picked up, but the owners need to be checked out as well.
