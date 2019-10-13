Question: I was the victim of a crime and I am worried that the person who hurt me will get out of prison, and I will not know about it. Is there anyway I can find out when they are getting out ahead of time so I can be prepared for the day I might run into that person? I feel this is also important for my safety.
Answer: Yes, there is an easy way anyone can find out when someone is getting released from jail or prison. There is an important program that all victims of crimes need to know about. It is called VINE, which stands for “Victim Information and Notification Everyday.” Anyone can go to Vinelink.com and search the inmate database which links up with most jails and prisons across the United States. Vinelink.com displays inmate information, based on the information provided by the various states’ departments of correction and other law enforcement agencies, on whether an inmate is in custody, if they have been released and even if they have escaped. Some states provide a lot of information on the inmate, while other states may only provide limited information. Most of them will not state what the inmate is actually locked up for, but anyone is allowed to register on the site to receive notifications about an inmate’s location. This is important because the site can send you an automated text, phone call or email each time the inmate is being moved from one location to another or if they are being released, and what the date of release will be. As a victim you should go to this site and register. Then you will not have to worry day after day if this person is out walking the street without you being aware of it.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell, Va., 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
