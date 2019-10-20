Question: Can I get in trouble if the cameras I have placed around my house to watch my property captures some of my neighbor’s property and home in the background?
Answer: No, you will not get into trouble. It is legal to video anything outside as long as you are not trespassing on your neighbor’s property to do it. Having cameras placed around your home is actually a very good idea. I always encourage citizens to place cameras up around their homes and businesses as we are continually solving crimes by having video proof of criminal activities. We have even been able to help people because in some cases a victim’s neighbor had video that captured someone breaking into a home. So your neighbor may not mind a camera looking their way at all, especially if it helps keep their home secure. However, as a courtesy I would inform your neighbor of your new camera and just let them know that because of how it has to be angled some of their property is in the background. Technology has come a long way with surveillance, and anyone can now get an economy priced video set up that is easy to place around your home. Most of them can even be watched and recorded from your cell phone when you are away. I have spoken to many people whose homes have been broken into that wished they would have already placed up a camera. So, my tip for today is to not wait - look into making your home safer today by getting some cameras.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
