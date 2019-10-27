Question: With Halloween coming up how can I find out if a convicted sex offender lives in in any neighborhoods I plan to take my children trick or treating in?
Answer: It may take some time to look up all the neighborhoods you want take your kids to, but it would be well worth the time to check things out before this Halloween. Each state has access to a Sex Offender Registry, and there is also a National Sex Offender Registry you can access on the Internet. You can search locations by county, towns, or even by zip codes to see who is living in areas you plan to be in. In several states, such as Virginia, convicted sex offenders who are on probation or parole are not allowed to have porch lights on or hand out candy on Halloween. In most areas your law enforcement officers will be keeping an extra watch on houses where a sex offender may live.
Remember that Halloween is a busy night and along with keeping your children away from the homes of sex offenders there are a lot of other things to watch out for. So keep your children close to you and within eyesight at all times, and do not hesitate to call 911 if you see something unsafe or suspicious in your neighborhood. Have a safe and Happy Halloween!
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
