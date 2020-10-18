Question: My son was picked up and arrested by the ‘Drug Task Force’. My question is who exactly does this ‘task force’ work for, the State Police, the Sheriff or my local police department? I am wondering whose authority they work under.
Answer: The answer for Tazewell County is – all of the above. Different counties in Virginia and West Virginia may organize their drug units in different ways, so you may have to call an agency in the jurisdiction where you live to find out for sure. However, in Tazewell County the Drug Task Force is made up of law enforcement officers from not only the Sheriff’s Office, but also from several police departments, and the Virginia State Police. To answer your question – each officer involved works for, and has authority through, their individual agency, but they all work together as a team on illegal narcotic cases throughout the county. Because of the danger of their work, and the need for them to be undercover, the public really doesn’t see everything that they are out there doing, including the countless hours of investigations, surveillance and paper work that goes into making a solid case. These officers are what I would consider unsung heroes. Often we see members of the public walk up to police officers and they are able to thank the officers for their service, but because of the very nature of their job we don’t get to see drug task force officers in a full uniform or riding in a marked police car, but the work they do is as important as anything else any officer does. So everyone should know that these dedicated men and women are working hard on cases every day, even though you may not see them or know the important work they are doing.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
