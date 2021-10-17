Question: I live in WestVirginia and my Inspection Sticker has expired and I need to cross the state line into Virginia. Can I get a ticket in Virginia if my car is registered in West Virginia?
Answer: The answer to your question is no, you would not get a ticket. Each state has their own laws on things such as Inspection Stickers…when you have to get a sticker, when your sticker expires, where the sticker has to be displayed….etc. The only people that can enforce those codes are the law enforcement officers in that state where those laws were put into place. As a Sheriff in Virginia, I can not enforce motor vehicle laws that other states have enacted that are specific to those other states, and the same is true for vehicles registered in Virginia who may be passing through other states. Those other states cannot enforce Virginia’s motor vehicle laws. With all that being said if you move to another state and are keeping your vehicle there but have not changed or updated your tags to the current state then you would be open to getting cited.
