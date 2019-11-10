Question: What is the criteria needed for someone to officially be reported as missing? Is there a certain period of time we have to wait before we can make a report?
Answer: We hear a lot of things on television that is not true, and missing person reports are often misrepresented in movies and on television shows. Often we hear that you have to wait 24 hours or more before someone can be reported missing to the police. This is simply not true. As soon as you find out someone is missing and possibly in danger then it can be reported to law enforcement. However, I will point out that there are cases where a report can not be done because the person is an adult and has chosen to leave and not stay in contact with family or friends. As adults we have the right to come and go as we want, so to report an adult as missing you should have some information that can help show law enforcement that the person is in danger and needs to be found immediately. A situation with a missing child can always be done immediately and fortunately law enforcement agencies have access to the resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (MCMEC) to assist in finding a lost child.
