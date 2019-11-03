Question: I have a new computer and I have erased everything off of my old one. Is there anything else I can do to make sure no one can get any information that may still be on my old computer?
Answer: My agency gets numerous reports of fraud and identity theft each year, so it is very important in today’s world of technology to make sure all of your personal information is safe and does not get into the wrong hands. You need to remember that even though you erased your computer, nothing is ever truly deleted and information can still be found if someone knows how. The hard drive is the component within your computer that stores all of your information and it is the piece of equipment that you need to destroy before throwing out your computer. So a few things you can do before your computer is discarded is to remove the hard drive and then drill a few holes into it (I usually shoot some holes in my old computers), or you can take a hammer and smash the hard drive, and then for good measure you can soak it in some old motor oil or water for a couple of days. Then it should be good to throw out with the trash with no worries about anyone being able to pull your personal information from it.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
