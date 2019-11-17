Question: Congratulations on the election. Now that you have been re-elected back as Sheriff of Tazewell Country what are your plans for this term?
Answer: Thank you. I truly appreciate the tremendous support I received from the citizens of Tazewell County! Whenever a Sheriff is elected into office he or she wants to make a positive impact on the community they serve, and hopefully Tazewell County has seen that positive impact so far. Among many other new programs planned for the New Year I plan to continue working with our Board of Supervisors and School Board members to make our schools as safe as possible. Our fight against drugs will continue to grow. The Tazewell County Drug Task Force has been doing a tremendous job over the last year combating illegal drug distribution, and I will continue being a member of the Task Force and increase what is being done in the county with our Narcotics K-9 program which has grown. We have partnered with the Bluefield Virginia Police Department to create an interdiction unit, and we will work to increase that joint unit with other agencies as we move into next year. This year will also see our 911 Center bringing new technologies to the citizens of Tazewell County to better provide emergency services for our citizens.
All law enforcement agencies need the help and support of their citizens to successfully fight crime. We are fortunate to live in areas of Virginia and West Virginia where there is such a large backing of police by the citizens they serve. I will be asking our communities to keep working with us through social media, email, phone calls, mail, or in person to let me know what is happening in your neighborhoods and any concerns you may have as a citizen.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
