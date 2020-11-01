Question: This is going to be a busy Election Day. If I run into any trouble at the polls should I call 911?
Answer: It certainly looks like there will be a large number of people going to the polls on Tuesday, and although I hope there is no trouble at any of our polling places, you never know what may happen. If there is trouble you do not necessarily need to call 911 right away. There will be election officials at the polling locations not only to help people vote, but to watch for any trouble that may arise. If you feel someone is doing something wrong or bothering you in any way, you can notify those election officials and most of the time they are able to quickly take care of the problem. If they cannot take care of the complaint then they will make a decision to contact law enforcement for assistance. Being elected into the Office of Sheriff, I know how important it is for us all to get out and vote, because every vote really does count. Rest assured that there are measures in place to make your voting experience as quick and safe as possible. Go out there, have fun and help decide the future of your community, state and country.
