Question: Why does it seem like officers have to carry around so much more equipment on their uniforms now than ever before?
Answer: When I first put on a badge many years ago our uniforms and equipment were very simple. I simply had to worry about carrying a firearm, handcuffs and a baton with me each shift. Without saying how many years have gone by, I can tell you that times have certainly changed since I started my career in law enforcement.
Not only has there been an increase in technology, but also the need for more and more equipment that has to be worn by law enforcement officers each day.
What you will see being worn by most officers today not only includes a firearm, handcuffs and baton, but also includes a body camera, Taser, latex gloves, Naloxone (for drug overdoses), flashlight, extra magazines, pepper spray, CPR mask, radio, back-up gun, tourniquet, ballistic vest, tactical knife, medical supplies and more.
Through the years we have seen that a law enforcement officer’s profession has become more and more dangerous. So as things continue to change and become more dangerous we have to continue to change as well.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.