Question: I have always heard ‘ignorance of the law is no excuse,’ but I do not understand the meaning. Can you please explain it?
Answer: The basis of this old saying is really about people being responsible for their actions. It means that you, as a citizen of your community, town, or state, are responsible for knowing what the current laws are and following them.
There are thousands of laws out there, and every very year we see new ones being proposed and put into effect. It is everyone’s responsibility to research and know the laws that surround them.
Common sense should always be your guide, and if you think you may be doing something wrong - research it before you do it.
Finding them is easier now more than ever, because we are living in a technological age and we have all of our laws right at our fingertips.
