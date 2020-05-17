Question: I do not understand why the police have not charged my ex-girlfriend for taking my car. We had it titled in both of our names because I thought we were getting married, but I paid for the car and new tires all out of my own money. Now we have broke up and the officers told me there is nothing they can do. Is this true?
Answer: This is a very good question, and one that comes up often to law enforcement. The officers you spoke to are correct. Even though you may have paid for the car everything else on it, with her name being on the title she is a legal owner of the car just as you are. Law enforcement would not be able to charge her for the theft of something that is in her name. However, there is also nothing to stop you from getting in it and driving it away because your name is on it as well. This is a civil matter and when two people can not work it out themselves concerning what property belongs to who they usually have to get an attorney and seek a court ruling to decide who gets the property. In your case a judge, after listening to both sides, might look at the fact that you paid everything and order that the car is solely yours. Until then it legally belongs to both of you. Remember to always make wise decisions with your money and your property - even if you are in love, because police officers cannot undo the decisions you made just because the love goes away.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
