Question: What is the purpose of police week and all the activities I have seen going on?
Answer: Police Week is a time where our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement and recognizes their hard work, dedication, and commitment to keeping communities safe.
A lot of the activities you have seen have been done to allow the public to meet and see their local officers.
There have been numerous cook-outs, church services, and other events put on by local businesses and community members to show their support of their local law enforcement agencies.
Police week ends each year on National Law Enforcement Memorial Day were a ceremony is held in Washington D.C. to honor of all the law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the performance of their duties.
With everything that has been going on around our country it is still important for us to remember their are dedicated men and women out there who have lost their lives protecting their citizens.
I for one feel blessed to live in an area of our Nation where we continually see an enormous amount of support from our communities.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.