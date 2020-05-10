Question: Can you please remind people how important it is to watch what your child is doing on the Internet and about the dangers out there?
Answer: This National Emergency and quarantine has changed the way we do a lot of things, as well as what crimes we see decreasing or increasing. One of the increases involves the Internet. With schools being out, and so few activities available for children to go out and participate in, it has become more important than ever for parents and guardians to keep a close watch on what your child is doing on social media. Unfortunately, children do not recognize the dangers or the predators on the Internet like we do. A child’s mind wants to believe everything they hear and trust whatever information someone send’s them online. You should remember that as a parent or guardian there is nothing wrong in making sure you have passwords and access to all of your child’s social media outlets and keep constant check on who is sending them messages and what is going on in their Internet lives. We have seen an increase in Internet crime cases, especially crimes involving children as victims. So please stay involved in the things your child is doing online and be vigilant of all their social media activities. If you see something that concerns you please call your local law enforcement agency for help.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
