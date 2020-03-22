Question: What impact has the Coronavirus had on Law Enforcement in our area?
Answer: As Law Enforcement Officers we constantly have to be prepared to perform our jobs with people that may have not only the Coronavirus but many other types of illnesses and diseases that are contagious. Regardless of what a person may have we still have to answer emergency calls, interview and arrest suspects, and work closely with victims of various crimes. So it is hard for us to slow down or stay out of dangerous situations. However, with this current virus, officers are being reminded of all the safety precautions that they normally have to do, as well as, being mindful of continually wiping down their equipment and inside of their vehicles to kill any germs or viruses that may linger. Unfortunately things are currently going on and changing from day to day and that is not slowing down those day to day operations of Sheriff’s Offices and Police Departments. It will be helpful to law enforcement for everyone to remember the cautions that are being put out to the public, such as social distancing by staying away from crowds as much as possible, seeing a doctor if you believe you are sick, and continuing to wash your hands and clean things you handle throughout the day. If you do not have to go out in the public then you should stay home, especially if you are elderly or have a compromised immune system. I would also ask that you please keep all those Emergency Services and Medical Professionals who cannot isolate their selves but have to be out there every day in your thoughts and prayers while we work through this National Emergency.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
