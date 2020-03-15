Question: Do you see a problem with giving money to panhandlers? I want to help my community, but my husband says I should not stop and hand out money to people holding up signs and asking for help.
Answer: We live in an area of our nation where the majority of people want to help their neighbors and their community. So, I certainly can not tell you that you should not be helpful. However, I will tell you that when you hand out cash on the street you do not know what your money is really being used for. I can not think of any counties in our area that does not have organizations set up to help people in need. There are more avenues to get help and support in today’s world than ever before, especially in our area. Unfortunately, I have seen many cases where people are receiving state benefits as well as local assistance, but ask for money on the street to use for other things that I am sure you would not want your money going for.
If you want to help people who are hungry and in need then there are other ways you can do it. For instance, you can give money to organizations working with people experiencing problems. Here in Tazewell County we have food banks and missions that are ready to help people, but they can always use more funding and donations. You can also donate to your local homeless shelter, or domestic violence shelters who are helping people everyday. Remember — stopping to hand a stranger cash is also dangerous. Stay safe and keep driving. If that person really needs help they can call their local law enforcement office and see what services are available for them.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.