Question: Can I get hired right away as a K-9 handler if I apply for a position with an agency, or are there mandatory requirements I must already have?
Answer: Being a K-9 handler is an exciting assignment, but also requires a lot of hard work and training. It would be very rare for someone to be hired as a new officer with no experience and be immediately assigned to a K-9 Unit.
Most of the time an experienced officer is needed to fill that role. It is best if you have already attended your basic academy training and have worked other assignments like patrol. Then you will already be familiar with several other aspects of law enforcement before undertaking something new.
Also K-9 training is extremely hard, especially if you haven’t had a lot of experience. My suggestion is to get a start at an agency and go through all of their initial training, gaining some experience before making the move to another division.
Remember there are several other divisions you may find interesting as well. Narcotics investigations, school safety officer, being a member of a special response team, and criminal investigations are some of the other exciting assignments to pursue in law enforcement.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt
