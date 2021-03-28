Question: What is a police officer’s responsibility if he/she sees a crime occurring when they are off-duty?
Answer: Being a law enforcement officer is different than other jobs where you leave your work behind you as you walk out of your office or business.
When we have someone put on a badge, take an oath, and get sworn in as an police officer, then that means they become an officer 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for 365 days a year.
Whether that officer is in a patrol car or out with their family watching a movie - he or she is still a police officer who has taken an oath to uphold the law and protect their citizens. So, I always tell people that an officer is really never ‘Off-Duty’.
An officer’s sworn status does not end when their shift is over, so unlike other jobs we are ready and obligated to serve the public no matter when it is or where we are.
That is why it is important for officers carry their identification and a weapon with them any where they go.
If a crime happens in front of a officer, even if he or she isn’t ‘on the clock’ they will take whatever action is needed to control a situation, save a life, arrest a criminal, or any other task that needs to be performed until more officers arrive to help.
