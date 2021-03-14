Question: My cell phone was taken by the police and I need it back. How long are they allowed to keep it?
Answer: It is hard to tell how long that agency might have to keep your phone. If a phone is seized under a search warrant and evidence to a crime is found within the phone then that phone (or computer, Ipad, Mac Book ….etc.) may have to be held as evidence until there is a trial. That means it may be held for a couple of years while the whole court process is going on. However, if a phone has been analyzed and nothing was found on it that relates to a crime it may be able to returned to the owner in just a few days or weeks. The technology in our world today is amazing but can also hinder us in certain ways. Sometimes it may take months or years to run a program just to be able to bypass the passwords and security on a phone to see what may on it. Something important to remember is that even when you delete things from your phone or computers they can still be brought back when we are analyzing them through a forensic program. So to stay on the safe side do not download, share, save, or text anything you would not want law enforcement to look at, because you never know what may happen in the future and whose hands your phone or computer may end up in.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
