Question: Are your deputies taught about de escalating violent situations they are called into?
Answer: Yes they are. Every officer goes through training about how to handle a multitude of situations, and that training includes making attempts at de escalating situations with as little physical force as necessary. Everyone knows that there are times when officers are put into immediate danger, or there is a citizen in jeopardy, and quick action including physical force has to be used. This is because as officers we have a duty to preserve the peace. However, many times preserving that peace can be achieved with no force. Often times just an officer’s presence and the words they use can calm down very tense situations. Unfortunately there are good and bad in any profession, and that includes when an officer does not follow their training, policies, or procedures to de-escalate situations as they were trained to do. The goal of a professional officer is to always resolve situations with minimal force or no force at all, which reduces the likelihood of injury to the public and the officer.
