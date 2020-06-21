Question: What do your School Resource Officers and DARE Instructors do now that there is no school in session?
Answer: Those are very important jobs, and the deputies that serve in the schools are sworn officers and able to do a variety of things during times when there is no school in session. Being a School Resource Officer or DARE Instructor requires additional trainings and certifications above the basic law enforcement training that all officers must take. During times like this when there is no school, deputies are assigned to different areas such as the Patrol Division, Detective Division, or the Civil Process Division. It creates a good opportunity for those deputies to get back out in the community and keep up their other crime fighting skills. However, some deputies will use this time to work on special trainings and various community programs the Sheriff’s Office performs. School being out is also when those officers must plan programs for the upcoming year, such as Active Shooter trainings, evacuation planning, as well as updating safety protocols for the schools. The training needed to properly secure a school and work as a School Resource Officer is always evolving, as is the technology we use in the schools, so time has to be used during the summer for them to be prepared to do their best in our schools.
