Question: Why does it take so long to get forensics back from your state lab when you are working a criminal investigation?
Answer: Each week Law Enforcement’s Forensic Laboratories take in multiple pieces of evidence to be tested and analyzed. There can be several pieces from just one crime scene, and the items that need to be tested may range from DNA testing to fingerprint analysis, fiber testing, chemical analysis and much, much more.
I know we see television shows and movies that make it seen like we can get results back in days or merely hours, but unfortunately that is just not realistic in the world we live in.
There are three main reasons why it may take months to get results back from a lab for evidence submitted in by an officer. First, there is only a limited amount of employees to do all the testing at the labs, and like most areas of Criminal Justice they have more work that needs to be done than they staff to do it.
Next, we need to remember that it is crucial that the tests be done throughly and precise. An important piece of evidence may solve a case, or even put someone in jail for life. So we want the technicians to take as much time as they need to make sure the results are correct.
Lastly, the supervisors at the laboratories must prioritize the cases as they come in. It is important to try and solve every crime, but there is a difference in how fast you need results in major cases such as murder or rape versus other non-violent cases.
Please be patient if your law enforcement agency is working a case for you and waiting on evidence to be analyzed. It is out of the department’s hands until they hear back from the lab and we need to understand that they are hard at work on cases throughout the entire state.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.