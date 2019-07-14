Question: I get nervous when I see inmates working near my neighborhood. Do you make it mandatory that they go outside and work, and isn’t it dangerous for the community when they are away from the jail?
Answer: It is not mandatory for the inmates to go outside on work details. Most inmates would like to be on a work detail, but every few get the opportunity because only certain inmates meet the requirements to be considered. Different jails have various incentives for inmates to go out and do work in their communities such as getting time off off their sentences or costs taken off of their fines. However I have found the biggest incentive for an inmate to work around the community is simply the fact that they are able to get outside of the four walls they usually have to stare at 24 hours a day. Inmates chosen to go outside with an officer are more than willing to work hard on any project they are assigned just so they can be outside of jail for a few hours.
There are two reasons to help insure that there is very little danger to the public when work is being performed. The first is having an armed officer supervising the inmates at all times, and the second is the actual screening process for an inmate to be chosen. Inmates chosen are men and women who have been charged with non-violent crimes and that have been sentenced to a very short time to serve. To sum it up - there is no reason an inmate who is only serving six months or less in a local jail would do something to risk adding on a year or more to their time and go to prison. Most of them just want to get their few months over with, and they are happy if they can do that while getting some hours outside by helping out the community at the same time.
When we have officers take inmates around the county it is a win/win situation. The person incarcerated gets to be a part of making the community better, and often can learn a new skill, and at the same time a community project that normally would not get done is able to get completed. For example our department has been able to use inmates to help with various projects all around the county including cleaning up community centers, picking up trash along the roadways, cleaning up dump sites, helping at local food banks, and cleaning up brush and debris around certain public areas. Recently we have even had inmates painting and making repairs to several school buildings in our county. These are things that the county may not regularly have the funds or resources to get done, but by working with the Regional Jail we are able to help out.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
