Question: Is it normal for officers to be knocking on doors in the middle of the night to serve a paper? I understand being woke up when officers have to answer an emergency call late at night, but I would think serving papers should be done earlier in the day, or should wait until the next day, so they are not disrupting the neighborhood.
Answer: This depends on the paper being served. Service of papers such as civil notices, court subpoenas, summons, and most Misdemeanor warrants are usually served during the day or evening hours if possible, however Felony papers should be served as soon as possible. This is especially important if the person poses a risk to the public, or a risk to the person who may be the victim of their crimes. I know it is an aggravation to have an officer knocking on your door, or your neighbor’s door, in the middle of the night, but it is just as aggravating for us to spend hours, days, or weeks searching for someone who is running from us. So if we get a tip in the middle of the night of a possible location where a wanted person may be located, we need to follow up and do everything we can to find them. It would not be fair to the victims if we were to say that we are not going to search until it is convenient for the people in the house where the person may be hiding out in. Sometimes the information we receive may be wrong, or the person has left before we arrive, and I understand that people get upset when we search a house and the person is not there. However, if we do not at least check out tips and leads when we get them, then there is a risk that the person may leave the area and commit other crimes before they are finally caught. I would not want to be in a position to tell the victim of a crime that we had information of where a criminal was but wanted to wait until morning to search. Please be patient with officers and know that they are trying hard each day to do the right thing to keep their community safe.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
