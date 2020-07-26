Question: Do you think the Confederate statutes need to be removed?
Answer: That is an important question being asked around the two Virginia’s and several other states right now. Recently in Tazewell County several people spoke out about memories of slavery and oppression that they feel the statues continue to stand for, and they feel there is no place in today’s world for these monuments. On the other hand, several people spoke up about history and the importance of remembering our past, be it good or bad. They feel that disregarding and removing the statues is a way to pretend the area’s history didn’t happen. However, the duty of law enforcement in these discussions is to see that peace and order are followed, not to give opinions about what should or should not be done. Virginia has now put forth a process for the local governing bodies to decide if they want to remove a statue. Our job as police officers is to make sure the decisions that are made can be carried out legally and peacefully. These decisions are certainly not going to be easy for our elected leaders to make, and there is no decision that will make everyone happy in the end. However, if a decision is made to remove a statue then we as sworn police officers will keep the peace when it is removed, and if a decision is made for statues to remain then our job will again be to keep the peace and make sure the statue remains as is.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.