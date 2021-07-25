Question: If I am certified in CPR am I obligated to stop and help someone who may be hurt at the scene of an accident?
Answer: Most states do not mandate that you help when you run across someone who is hurt and needs medical attention, however I am not sure why someone would not want to try and help if they could.
If you have taken the time to go through some type of medical training then you should try and help someone in need.
I understand that people can be afraid of being sued if they try and help someone who is hurt and then they do not succeed, but I would be afraid of being sued for having training that could save a life, but deciding to walk away and not try.
I believe we are living in a time where now it is more important then ever to help each other in any way possible.
