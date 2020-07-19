Question: How would I go about forming a Neighborhood Watch in my community?
Answer: A Neighborhood Watch program is a great way for community members to meet and work with their local officers on making their neighborhoods safer. To begin a program you should contact the local law enforcement agency that is the primary department that covers your neighborhood and ask for help in starting a program. This program is something that is coordinated together between you and the police and you should find a location in your neighborhood to have monthly meetings. You should know that having a Neighborhood Watch does not necessarily mean that you will have more police in your neighborhood, but that you and your neighbors will be working together to watch things happening on your streets and report them to the police. The benefits of this program include community members getting to know each other better and then being able to help each other out, more direct interaction with your local police, and being able to be a part of making your streets safer for you and your family. I would suggest starting one today.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
