Question: What special training or experience is needed to be a 911 Dispatcher?
Answer: Being a dispatcher is a very important job, and one that can truly save a life. A dispatcher has to have the ability to stay calm during the most hectic situations, and having someone who has had experience with computers, as well as, some prior work with fire and rescue services is always helpful when applying to be a Dispatcher.
However, most of the training is done on the job with Field Training Officers. With the ever increasing technology that is used throughout a 911 Center it takes time to learn how to properly use all of the radio equipment and computer systems that are required to operate all the emergency radios. Learning everything from how to work Text-to-911 calls to being trained to walk someone through a life-threatening emergency takes time, dedication and hard work. Someone entering the field of communications must also attend training at a police academy in the basics of dispatching, and even then a dispatcher’s training never really ends. There are constant upgrades to technology and updates to emergency procedures that require ongoing training throughout a Dispatcher’s career. Finally, an important trait for anyone to have going into this field is to be able to multi-task, because a dispatcher has to keep up with multiple things going on at once.
Our 911 Dispatchers are rarely seen, but they are the first person you talk to when you need someone the most. They are the calm voice in the mist of a storm and certainly deserve our thanks!
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
