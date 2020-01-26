Question: Can putting a penny in your mouth, or drinking mouthwash, disrupt or fool a breathalyzer test?
Answer: No they can not. There are many stories about things that can fool the readings of a breathalyzer test. Some people think placing a penny in your mouth will cause a chemical reaction due to the cooper against the testing equipment, or that swallowing mouthwash will cause a false reading because of the small amount of alcohol contained within it. It has also been said that the test can be messed up by vomiting, burping, or drinking a lot of water. However, there is only one way to stop alcohol from showing up on a breathalyzer test - and that is through time, allowing it to dissolve out of your system. Doing anything else will not change a thing about the alcohol in your body, and the amount of that alcohol you have ingested will always show. Remember, you can avoid ever having to take a breathalyzer test by always allowing enough time for alcohol to dissolve before getting behind the wheel, and that sucking on pennies will only give you germs!
