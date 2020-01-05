Question: Can a person be charged for calling 911 if it is not a true emergency?
Answer: Yes, there is a criminal charge for someone misusing the 911 system. However, this is for people who intentionally make false or prank calls, knowing they do not need any emergency services. I have always encouraged people not to be afraid to call a law enforcement agency or 911 center if they have a problem, if they are in need, or just have a question that no one else can answer. I actually had someone tell me once that they came home and found their door open and thought someone may be inside but did not call 911 because she said no one was bleeding or hurt. I told her that she had a good reason to call and in the future she should. So just remember as long as you are calling with true intentions because you have a question or concern you will not be charged. Our 911 Dispatchers are dedicated to helping their citizens whether it is a small problem or life altering emergency.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com
