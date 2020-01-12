Question: I know texting and driving is illegal, but what is Virginia’s law on regarding using cell phones while driving?
Answer: As you have stated currently in Virginia it is illegal to text while driving, but the law includes more than just texting. You are also not allowed to read or send emails on your cell phone while driving. In Virginia you are able to answer and talk on your phone and even change what music you may have playing from your phone. An important thing to remember is that we continually see increases in car accidents and deaths because of distracted driving, which includes constantly using cell phones while trying to drive. In a way it is sad that we have all become so very dependent on our phones for every aspect of our lives, making it increasingly harder to conduct simple daily tasks with a phone involved. Driving is a large responsibility, so it is important to keep your focus on the road and not your phone when you are out on our highways. Even though it may be legal to use your phones to some extent while driving, that certainly does not mean you have to. Please do not add to the yearly statistics we see - Drive Safe!
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
