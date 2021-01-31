Question: Are you making it mandatory for your Deputies to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
Answer: No. I have not made it mandatory for Sheriff’s Office employees to take the vaccine. However, I have worked with the Health Department and with Carillon Tazewell Community Hospital and both of these agencies have helped provide us with important information and with vaccines for our first responders. When we were given the opportunity to get the vaccine I had several employees that wanted to get it, but I also had several that did not want to get it at this time. All of the members of the Sheriff’s Office, even those who may not want to take the vaccine yet, are continually taking precautions and doing everything they need to keep themselves and the public safe. I feel this is a very personal decision that each person needs to make and I left it up to them.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.